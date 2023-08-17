Listen Live
Local News

Devour Indy Summerfest Returns Next Week

Published on August 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pizza with meat and cheese

Source: clubfoto / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time for the 2023 Devour Indy Summerfest, so restaurants around Central Indiana are gearing up to welcome the crowds.

Devour Indy holds two main events each year: Summerfest and Winterfest.  During these times, you can get special deals on select meals at participating restaurants.

Food photography

Source: Ricky Herawan / Getty

Related Stories

This year, you can try a variety of foods at places like Apocalypse Burger, Cholita, High Velocity, Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro, and Ramen Ray.  Find a complete list of participating restaurants here.

If you would like to take advantage of any of this summer’s deals, Colleen Rose-Perez – Director of Communications for the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association – recommends getting a reservation, if possible, in order to guarantee yourself a table.

Delicious Homemade Lasagna with Bolognese Sauce on Bright Background, Italian Cuisine, Tasty Baked Lasagna

Source: Iulia Cozlenco / Getty

The 2023 Devour Indy Summerfest is also partnering with the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.  It will run from August 21st to September 3rd.

Learn more at devourindy.com.

Hand pouring maple syrup on waffle and ice cream with apple on white table in garden. Tea time situation in bright mood background. Healthy food concept

Source: Warunporn Thangthongtip / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close