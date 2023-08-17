Devour Indy Summerfest Returns Next Week

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time for the 2023 Devour Indy Summerfest, so restaurants around Central Indiana are gearing up to welcome the crowds.
Devour Indy holds two main events each year: Summerfest and Winterfest. During these times, you can get special deals on select meals at participating restaurants.
This year, you can try a variety of foods at places like Apocalypse Burger, Cholita, High Velocity, Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro, and Ramen Ray. Find a complete list of participating restaurants here.
If you would like to take advantage of any of this summer’s deals, Colleen Rose-Perez – Director of Communications for the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association – recommends getting a reservation, if possible, in order to guarantee yourself a table.
The 2023 Devour Indy Summerfest is also partnering with the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. It will run from August 21st to September 3rd.
Learn more at devourindy.com.
