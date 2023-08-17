Trump’s Trial Date Emphasizes how Political this Indictment Is

Former President Donald Trump was recently indicted in Georgia. His trial date was just released, and it proves how political all of this is.

The trial date is set for March 4. That is the day before super Tuesday. That is the day when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee.

Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday on multiple charges. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a plan to keep Trump in the White House after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. The biggest charge is the RICO charge they are facing.

August 25 is the last day for Trump and the other 18 charged to turn themselves in. A couple weeks later, the arraignment will happen. That is the week of September 5.

Events are scheduled to happen quickly but could be thwarted by pretrial motions from the defendants. On Tuesday, lawyers for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows filed a quick motion to transfer the case from state to federal court.

There is speculation that Trump along with other people charged could also try and move the case to federal court.

Trump has already been scheduled to stand trial in March for a separate case. This trial is in New York, and it revolves around falsifying business records in connection with the alleged hush money he paid to a porn star.

He is scheduled to stand trial in May as well. This trial is a federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.

Smith’s team is also seeking a Jan. 2 trial date in the federal case over Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on Trump’s newest trial date, click the link below.