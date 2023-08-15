Former President Donald Trump has been Indicted Again

Former President Donald Trump has officially been indicted in Georgia. This is the fourth indictment to come against Trump.

Trump’s prior indictments have come from investigations into his business dealings, the handling of classified documents, and his reaction to losing the presidency in 2020.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had made it clear that charges were coming after her years-long investigation. “The work is accomplished,” Willis recently said. “We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go.”

Trump along with 18 others have been indicted in Georgia on charges in connection to an alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results—charges his office says are politically motivated.

Willis announced on Monday night that a total of 41 charges have been brought against the former president and the 18 other people. The charges against Trump include violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer. Not all indictment targets face the same charges.

This brings the total number of charges against Trump to 91.

Compared to the Jack Smith January 6th indictment, this case has a much better chance of sticking. That is because the January 6th charges against Trump are silliness.

