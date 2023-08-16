VA Clinic Officially Renamed in Honor of Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic has officially been renamed in honor of Hoosier Representative Jackie Walorski.

Indiana leaders, including Congressmen Jim Banks and Rudy Yakym, went to the unveiling of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka Wednesday.

Yakym Tweeted, “Jackie fought tirelessly for our veterans in Congress, and it is a fitting tribute to her incredible legacy that the VA Clinic she helped bring to Mishawaka now bears her name.”

Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner Tweeted a similar sentiment in honor of her “dear friend.” She wrote, “Jackie did so much for our veteran community and her legacy will live on here and in our hearts.”

Walorski was killed in a car crash last year.