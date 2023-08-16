Listen Live
Local News

VA Clinic Officially Renamed in Honor of Jackie Walorski

Published on August 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jackie Walorski

Source: (Photo By Bill Clark/Getty Images)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic has officially been renamed in honor of Hoosier Representative Jackie Walorski.

Indiana leaders, including Congressmen Jim Banks and Rudy Yakym, went to the unveiling of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka Wednesday.

Related Stories

Yakym Tweeted, “Jackie fought tirelessly for our veterans in Congress, and it is a fitting tribute to her incredible legacy that the VA Clinic she helped bring to Mishawaka now bears her name.”

Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner Tweeted a similar sentiment in honor of her “dear friend.” She wrote, “Jackie did so much for our veteran community and her legacy will live on here and in our hearts.”

Walorski was killed in a car crash last year.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Community Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close