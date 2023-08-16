VA Clinic Officially Renamed in Honor of Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic has officially been renamed in honor of Hoosier Representative Jackie Walorski.
Indiana leaders, including Congressmen Jim Banks and Rudy Yakym, went to the unveiling of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka Wednesday.
Yakym Tweeted, “Jackie fought tirelessly for our veterans in Congress, and it is a fitting tribute to her incredible legacy that the VA Clinic she helped bring to Mishawaka now bears her name.”
Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner Tweeted a similar sentiment in honor of her “dear friend.” She wrote, “Jackie did so much for our veteran community and her legacy will live on here and in our hearts.”
Walorski was killed in a car crash last year.
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Greenfield Father Among Those Arrested In Gun, Drug Crime Ring
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana
-
Boles: Decision Coming In "Weeks" On Whether Brickyard Will Return To IMS Oval