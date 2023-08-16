Local Shelter Gets Grant to Help Senior Dogs

FISHERS, Ind. — Senior dogs may have a tougher time getting adopted, but some Hoosier shelters can help them thrive, thanks to grant funding.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County recently received a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization, which works to provide the resources needed to help older dogs.

Lily Pesavento, the shelter’s Community Engagement Manager, said, “This grant will help us provide… medical and dental care… We’re looking forward to giving more senior dogs their best chance at a second chance.”

The HSHC is just one of 90 animal welfare groups that will share more than $800,000 in grant money this year. Other winners in the state include Humane Indiana and IndyHumane.

