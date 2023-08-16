Mike Pence in Indy: We Must Restore Federalism

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence says he would restore power to the states if he were elected President in 2024.

“We will do nothing less than revive federalism in America starting January 20, 2025. Under my administration, any regulation that proposes unfunded mandates on the states will be prohibited from day one,” said Pence at the 2023 National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit in Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

One of the things Pence wants to do is eliminate the Federal Department of Education and return all those resources to the states for educational choice and reform.

“Also when it comes to highways, housing, and welfare, we’re going to return funding and block grants to the states no strings attached. We’re going to repeal all Obamacare mandates and give states the power to implement healthcare assistance programs to the benefit of their people to reduce the cost of health insurance,” said Pence.

Pence also believes the time has come for the United States government to return a portion of historical landmarks and state parks back to the states and the American people for development, innovation, and reform.

He also believes the current welfare system is inefficient, expensive, and confusing for the people who need it the most.

“Rather than layer these programs across multiple agencies and administer them through an army of bureaucrats, funding to help the needy should be consolidated into simple grants and given to the states. President Pence will work with Congress to turn over these programs and funding to the states where they can be tailored to meet the needs of individuals while helping people achieve success,” said Pence.

Pence did briefly touch on the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“In these challenging times, I believe it is time that we remember our core principles and that we tell the truth to the American people. No one is above the law, but also former President Donald Trump and all those implicated are entitled to the presumption of innocence that every American enjoys,” said Pence.

The National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit is projected to generate more than $4.8 million in revenue for Indianapolis.

You can hear audio from Pence’s speech below.