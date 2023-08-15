Perry County Hospital Will No Longer Deliver Babies

TELL CITY, Ind. — A hospital in Perry County has announced that, starting next year, it will no longer deliver babies.

Perry County Memorial Hospital has determined that the “declining rates of deliveries” is part of the reason why the facility will stop offering obstetrics services and deliveries at the end of this year.

Instead, it is hoping to free up some beds for other patients.

Hospital CEO Jared Stimpson says the Tell City location is “also working to add more surgical procedures, implement comprehensive pain management services, and reopen our ICU and cardiac rehab services.”

That being said, if you live in the area and experience a delivery emergency, you can still seek medical help from PCMH.