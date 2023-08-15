Indianapolis Colts Name QB Anthony Richardson the Starter for the Regular Season

INDIANAPOLIS--The starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts this season will be rookie Anthony Richardson. Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen made that announcement Tuesday morning after training camp practice ended.

Richardson had previously rotated first-team reps during training camp with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew. He started the Colts’ preseason opener on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Richardson went completed 7 of 12 passes and had an interception against Buffalo. He also had two carries for seven yards. In a reserve role, Minshew completed all six of his passes for 72 yards and was sacked twice.

“It’s not really all about the title. I’m just trying to make sure I’m ready for the team. I’m glad I did get the nod and I appreciate the faith and trust of everyone in the building to make me QB 1,” said Richardson on Tuesday after practice.

Steichen also made it clear that this move is for the entire season.

Richardson played college football at Florida and was selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.