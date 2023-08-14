David Weiss Appointed to Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Case

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that David Weiss, the U.S. attorney overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden, has been appointed to special counsel, giving him expanded powers to continue the probe.

A career federal prosecutor, Weiss was appointed by Donald Trump to become the U.S. attorney in Delaware in 2018 and began investigating Hunter Biden the following year. He was asked to remain on as U.S. attorney under the Biden administration and has continued leading the investigation.

“As special counsel he will continue to have the authority and responsibility that he has previously exercised to oversee the investigation and decide where, when and whether to file charges,” Garland said.

Once Weiss concludes his investigation, he will provide Garland with a report explaining any prosecutorial decisions. The attorney general committed to making public as much of the report as possible.

House Republicans were upset when they heard the news.

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Weiss “can’t be trusted” and claimed his appointment is a “new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption.”

“Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it,” Russell Dye, Jordan’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Sen. Ted Cruz also commented on the appointment, saying “I think it’s disgraceful. David Weiss was the U.S. attorney handpicked to lead this investigation who spent the last five years covering it up. David Weiss, who was personally selected by the two Democrat senators from Delaware, Tom Carper and Chris Coons. For five years, the investigation has gone nowhere other than to protect Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.”