Racing Fans May Have to Contend with Thunderstorms Today

INDIANAPOLIS — Thunderstorms with lightning and wind gusts exceeding 30 mph moved through Central Indiana this morning. According to Andrew Updike of the National Weather Service, more thunderstorms will develop mid-late afternoon, and those storms have the potential to be intense and severe after the rains move out of the area.

Updike says lightning may threaten race fans today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He added that prolonged rainfall would also hinder track conditions, creating delays. IndyCar takes on the Gallagher Grand Prix today, followed by the Xfinity Series Penzoil 150. The NASCAR Cup Series rounds out with the Verizon 200 on Sunday at 2:30.

Forecasters believe the rain today should remain more scattered and could stay away from the city, but there’s a potential delay at IMS.