Southern Indiana Tornadoes Set Record for August

SOUTHERN INDIANA--Two tornadoes that touched down Monday morning in southern Indiana had the longest track on record for an August twister in the area served by the National Weather Service office in Louisville, Kentucky.

It traveled almost 26 miles and had maximum winds of 107 mph. It went just west of U.S. 31 in northern Dubois County to just southwest of Paoli in Orange County.

“We also confirmed six different tornadoes and quite a bit of straight line damage as well when those storms moved through,” said Ron Steve, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Here is what the weather service knows about all six of the tornadoes that landed in southern Indiana August 7:

-EF-1 tornado (Dubois to Orange County)

-EF-1 tornado (near French Lick)

-EF-1 tornado (north of Paoli)

-EF-1 tornado (central/eastern Orange County)

-EF-1 tornado (Salem)

-EF-0 tornado (south of Paoli)

“In addition to the 25.89 mile record-breaking tornado track, we found a separate tornado that also broke the previous Aug 2002 record. This tornado was an EF-1 (100 mph wind) that was on the ground for 8.73 miles from west of Paoli along IN Rt 56 to Washington County, IN,” said the weather service in a social media post.

No one was hurt or killed in any of these tornadoes.