NWS: Storms Could Impact Indiana This Weekend

STATEWIDE-There is a chance for severe storms in Indiana this weekend.

“That would include today through Saturday and then Sunday into Monday. Then a quieter pattern should develop after that,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Bowers says these storms could bring damaging winds and he is concerned about lightning.

“On Saturday, the greatest potential for severe weather would be for roughly the southeastern half of the state. We’re on the line in Indianapolis, but we could see some storms that develop Saturday. The further southeast you go to places Columbus and Seymour is where there is a higher risk of severe storms for Saturday, so we need to watch out for that,” said Bowers.

He believes Sunday will be a little bit better.

“There’s still a small chance of storms, but the more concentrated area for storms is likely going to be from the Ohio River and south of there,” said Bowers.

Bowers says the timing of these storms is hard to figure out, but he says you need to be ready at any time and keep an eye on the radar because they could pop up out of nowhere.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that almost 70% of Indiana is no longer affected by drought, but a little more than a third are still dealing with some drought-like conditions. That’s an improvement from last week when more than half of the state was dealing with drought.

You can listen to the full interview below.