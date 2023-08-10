Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 55 Years for 2021 Murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Kelyn Harris has been sentenced to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the May 2021 shooting deaths of Frederick Small and Ezekiel Watkins.

Harris was convicted of two counts of murder after a two-day trial in July.

On May 21, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road. When officers arrived, they located Small and Watkins suffering from gunshot wounds.

Security footage of the events show Harris and another man, William Glasper lll, arriving at the gas station and loitering inside with their attention fixed on the entrance. When Watkins and Small entered the gas station, Harris approached and fired multiple shots at them.

Harris and Glasper then fled to their vehicle and left the scene.

In March, Glasper pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and carrying a handgun without a license.