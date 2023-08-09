Listen Live
Local News

Fort Wayne to End Scooter Partnership

Published on August 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Electric hireable scooter standing against wall in urban downtown scene

Source: Adam Webb / Getty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – If you enjoy riding scooters around downtown Fort Wayne, you may need to find a new way to travel.

The city will be ending its partnership with scooter company Veo on September 4th.  But, the company is asking users to fight this decision by sending messages in support of the service to the city.

Related Stories

Veo says they were blindsided by the decision, but city leaders say residents have been expressing concerns for some time about how the scooters are being used.

Learn more about the company’s efforts to fight the city here.

Cropped Image of Commuter with Smartphone

Source: PixelsEffect / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close