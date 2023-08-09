Fort Wayne to End Scooter Partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – If you enjoy riding scooters around downtown Fort Wayne, you may need to find a new way to travel.
The city will be ending its partnership with scooter company Veo on September 4th. But, the company is asking users to fight this decision by sending messages in support of the service to the city.
Veo says they were blindsided by the decision, but city leaders say residents have been expressing concerns for some time about how the scooters are being used.
Learn more about the company’s efforts to fight the city here.
