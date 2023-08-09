Baby Safely Dropped Off at Carmel Fire Station Baby Box

CARMEL, Ind.–For the fourth time, a baby was safely dropped off at a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Carmel.

It’s Carmel Station #45 at 10701 North College Avenue. Since 2017, 35 babies have been surrendered in a Baby Box across the country. Founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Monica Kelsey said this fire station in Carmel has been enthusiastic about her mission and program.

Related Stories Indiana Baby Surrendered Through Baby Box

“The Carmel baby box was the 7th box in the nation. Today, I was in St. Louis, Missouri blessing box number 157. So we’ve had 150 baby boxes be put in since the one in Carmel went live,” said Kelsey in a Tuesday night video posted to TikTok.

A Baby Box is a safety device provided under the Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender their child if they are unable to care for their newborn. A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the baby from inside the designated building.

“Last year in Carmel, they had three babies in five and a half weeks,” said Kelsey. We know this baby was loved immeasurably by the birth mother who placed her baby knowing that the infant would be cared for quickly. While we know this isn’t ideal circumstances, we know that this infant will soon be adopted by a family who has anxiously awaited this opportunity.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Kelsey and other community leaders spoke.

“We applaud this mother for having the courage and love to surrender her baby into a safe and secure environment”, said Chief David Haboush, Carmel Fire Department.