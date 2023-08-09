At Least Three Tornadoes Hit Southern Indiana Early Monday

PAOLI, Ind. — The National Weather Service says at least three tornadoes hit portions of southern Indiana late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

On Monday, the NWS Louisville office said they found evidence that an EF1 tornado hit eastern DuBois County and possibly tracked through the whole of Orange County and into portions of Washington County.

They believe that tornado is behind a lot of damage reported in Paoli, especially to the historic Orange County courthouse.

Two other tornadoes are said to have hit nearby as well. Another EF1 tornado is believed to have been on the ground for about a half-mile immediately north of Paoli.

Then an EF0 tornado is said to have been on the ground for about a mile-and-a-half to the southeast of Paoli.

The NWS Louisville office will once again have surveyors out on Wednesday to shore up more details on the track these tornadoes took.

So far only minor damage has been reported to buildings and trees.