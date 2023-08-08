IMPD: One Person Found Shot to Death at Apartment on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS-A person was found shot to death on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD says they received “an incomplete 911 call” just before 4 p.m. Tuesday from the 4100 block of Continental Court. That’s at the Capital Place Apartments, located off East Hanna Avenue between South Meridian and South East streets.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS)