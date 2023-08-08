Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: One Person Found Shot to Death at Apartment on Indy’s South Side

Published on August 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apartment shooting in Indy

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS-A person was found shot to death on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD says they received “an incomplete 911 call” just before 4 p.m. Tuesday from the 4100 block of Continental Court. That’s at the Capital Place Apartments, located off East Hanna Avenue between South Meridian and South East streets.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS)

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close