IMPD: One Person Found Shot to Death at Apartment on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS-A person was found shot to death on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.
IMPD says they received “an incomplete 911 call” just before 4 p.m. Tuesday from the 4100 block of Continental Court. That’s at the Capital Place Apartments, located off East Hanna Avenue between South Meridian and South East streets.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS)
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana
-
Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Hoosier Transplant Patient Returns to IU Health