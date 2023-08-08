Listen Live
Mike Pence Qualifies for GOP Debate

Published on August 8, 2023

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the FAMiLY Leader summit in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Friday, July 16, 2021. Pence headlined the evangelical group's 10th annual leadership summit. Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be on stage for the first Republican presidential primary debate. His campaign announced this week it crossed the threshold of 40,000 unique donors required to qualify for the August 23rd event in Milwaukee.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have already clinched spots on the debate stage.

Former President Donald Trump is the considered the party’s frontrunner. He has suggested he may skip the debates.

