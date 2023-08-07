IndyGo: Final Red Line Enhancement Work Begins Today

INDIANAPOLIS–The final stage of Red Line enhancement work starts today in Indianapolis.

IndyGo says this work is being done along College Avenue, happening between Kessler Boulevard and Broad Ripple Avenue. That will include bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring on the Broad Ripple station.

These improvements are supposed to continue through late August.

Traffic is being detoured around the station closure using Westfield Boulevard, Central Avenue, and Kessler Boulevard. There will still be local access in this segment despite through traffic being closed.

For riders, the Broad Ripple Red Line station on College Avenue will be closed. North and southbound service will be available at temporary stops near the intersection at Westfield Boulevard and College Avenue.

IndyGo says they are making these significant improvements to the Red Line to “provide additional long-term stability and protect the significant investment made in the system’s infrastructure.”