GenCon Extends Contract with Indianapolis Through 2030

INDIANAPOLIS–GenCon will be staying in Indianapolis through 2030. It is the largest tabeltop gaming convention in North America with more than 50,000 people attending it every year. The convention just wrapped up and was held at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

“The economic impact of this event is huge. Visit Indy and the convention folks have done a very good job in convincing the people at GenCon that Indy is the place for them to be, so a big win all the way around,” said Gerry Dick, President of Inside Indiana Business, who confirmed the news to 93 WIBC host Tony Katz in a Monday morning interview.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in downtown Indianapolis last week near the Indiana Convention Center to mark the beginning of construction for the center’s expansion and a new 40-story Signia by Hilton Hotel. Dick says he has heard concern from business leaders about the city getting involved in a hotel project because it will cost roughly $510 million to build. Earlier this year, the City-County council approved a plan to take out bonds to the tune of $625 million to pay for the project.

“On the flipside, there is the importance of the hotel for things like GenCon. You have the hotel rooms and the expansion of the Convention Center. That’s important for GenCon and mega events like it. When you look at GenCon extending its contract, this seems to support that government involvement. This is something Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says he will point to as to why they got involved in the hotel business,” said Dick.

Dick says GenCon always manages to help hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in Indianapolis.

GenCon has been going on in Indianapolis for 20 straight years.

