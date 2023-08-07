Tornado Activity Investigated in Southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, — Forecasters say there was a possibility of tornadoes touching down in Orange County, Indiana, last night. The National Weather Service says this includes French Lick and Paoli. As a result, investigators are sending teams to assess any damage in Orange, Dubois, and Washington counties.
Several trees were knocked down on SR 150 in Paoli, causing obstruction. One resident on that road had a large tree snap in their yard, but luckily it did not cause any damage to their home. In Floyd County, a home was damaged due to a tree that fell from the high winds.
According to National Weather Service forecaster Andrew White, the meteorologists’ team will assign a rating for a tornado once they confirm that it occurred.
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana
-
Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer
-
The Indiana State Fair Presents a Lineup of Legendary Artists for 2023
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID