Tornado Activity Investigated in Southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, — Forecasters say there was a possibility of tornadoes touching down in Orange County, Indiana, last night. The National Weather Service says this includes French Lick and Paoli. As a result, investigators are sending teams to assess any damage in Orange, Dubois, and Washington counties.

Several trees were knocked down on SR 150 in Paoli, causing obstruction. One resident on that road had a large tree snap in their yard, but luckily it did not cause any damage to their home. In Floyd County, a home was damaged due to a tree that fell from the high winds.

According to National Weather Service forecaster Andrew White, the meteorologists’ team will assign a rating for a tornado once they confirm that it occurred.