Gainbridge Fieldhouse Being Painted on Arena Roof

INDIANAPOLIS — Gainbridge Fieldhouse is currently being renovated to the tune of $360 million, and as part of that makeover, the arena’s roof will now reflect the current naming rights.

The Indiana Pacers and Fever’s arena will have the words Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the roof. The arena was previously known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment announced that the name would be up in the coming weeks, depending on the weather.

Renovations to Gainbridge Fieldhouse include an exterior entry plaza, an expanded entry pavilion, and renovated seating areas.

A new food and entertainment building has been constructed across the street from the Fieldhouse.