IU Health: Security Breach Reported, Your Data Could Be Affected

STATEWIDE — If you usually go through IU Health Plans, and may even have a payment plan set-up with them, your data may have been stolen.

TMG Health is the vendor that handles all claims processing for IU Health, which was notified in June of a security breach.

TMG Health reported unauthorized downloads of data between May 30th and June 2nd, which includes things like IU Health Plans member names, ID numbers, and in some cases, banking and routing numbers.

TMG Health is offering free credit monitoring, and the company says it’s system has been updated to stop this from happening again.

If you’ve been notified by IU or think you could be affected, go to TMG Health’s website or call toll-free at 1-888-727-2311.