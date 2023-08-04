New Deputy Mayor of Zionsville Selected

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Following the announcement that her Deputy Mayor will be stepping down next week, Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron has selected a replacement.

Andy Pickell will take over as Deputy Mayor for the Town of Zionsville, starting next Friday. He is the founder of a consulting firm and was a member of the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

According to a press release, current Deputy Mayor Julie Johns-Cole is leaving the role to “pursue another opportunity.”

Regarding her new Deputy Mayor, Styron said he has “demonstrated a commitment to Zionsville and brings the skills and the drive needed to keep the Town of Zionsville moving forward.”