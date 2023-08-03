Swalwell Gets Heckled By Crowd: “Where’s Fang-Fang?!”

Sometimes we get a glimpse of hope in this unfair world of politics. Today, we can thank some Southern fellow who shouted, “Where’s Fang-Fang?” at Congressman Eric Swalwell.
Swalwell (D-CA) has made quite the name for himself, and almost none of it is directly related to his political influence. He is most notably known for sleeping with a Communist Party Chinese spy, Fang-Fang which resulted in an FBI investigation.
Oh, and he also let a big one rip on live television…
Earlier last week, the congressman hosted a town hall with constituents. Swalwell was speaking about the impact of the overturning of Roe v. Wade deeming it “government mandated pregnancies.” During his speech, a few hecklers in the crowd decided to chime in.
“Liar! That’s a Lie!” can be heard from the crowd.
One man shouts, “Where’s Fang-Fang?” (Our sources have checked and no, it wasn’t Jason Hammer.)
Swalwell added that he’s “for women and their freedom.” Oh, we know you’re for women sir…
