Keegan Kline May Appeal 40-Year Prison Sentence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Kegan Kline, the Indiana man who pleaded guilty to more than two dozen criminal charges related to child pornography, may try to appeal his prison sentence.

A Miami County judge has assigned an attorney to handle a potential Kline appeal.

Neither Kline nor the attorney have filed a formal notice of appeal.

The same judge last month sentenced Kline to 40 years in prison on 25 counts, including child pornography, child solicitation and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors had asked the judge for a 50-year sentence, while a pre-sentencing report prepared for the court recommended 35 years.

Kline admitted using social media accounts to get hundreds, or potentially thousands, of sexually explicit pictures and videos of young girls.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors painted Kline as a liar and master manipulator.

Kline pleaded guilty in March without an agreement with prosecutors, but later suggested he might want to withdraw the plea.