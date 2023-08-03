Anderson Woman Gets Nearly Five Years in Prison for Wire Fraud

ANDERSON, Ind.–A woman from Anderson has been sentenced for nearly five years in prison after she pled guilty to wire fraud.

The Department of Justice says Lisa Raines routinely stole money for her own personal use over a period of time lasting more than 10 years.

Court documents say in March 2006, around the time she started her role as a Senior Finance Technician for Seven Corners, Raines opened a bank account in the name of “L & B Tape, Co.,” a business that did not exist. Her position allowed her to have access to the company’s payment systems.

Raines then entered her fake business as a vendor in Seven Corners’ payment system. Between 2006 and 2016, Raines made sixty-five payments from Seven Corners to her fake business, stealing more than $2 million from her employer. Police also say she used money stolen from her employer to buy a house in Anderson for more than $600,000 in 2011. In 2015, they believe Raines used stolen money to buy “Mardi’s Gras Too”, which is a restaurant in Lapel.

“For over a decade, the defendant abused her position of trust to steal millions of dollars from her employer to satisfy her own greed,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “This U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with the FBI to ensure that those who commit serious financial crimes face serious criminal punishment. The prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that those who seek to profit from fraud and deceit will pay the price behind federal prison bars.”

Raines will have to pay $2.1 million back to her former employer. She’ll be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years after she is released from federal prison.