Interview: E Street Band Guitarist Nils Lofgren

Guitarist Nils Lofgren, who is known for being a longtime member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, came on the Kendall & Casey Show today to talk about his career as a musician.

Born on the south side of Chicago and raised in the suburbs of Washington D.C., Lofgren was introduced to music at a young age. His first instrument was the accordion, which he began playing at five years old. He also spent time studying classical music and jazz as a child before becoming inspired by rock & roll as a teenager and picking up the guitar.

Lofgren joined the E Street Band in 1984, replacing guitarist Steven Van Zandt. Prior to joining the E Street Band, he was a member of Neil Young’s backing band Crazy Horse and also played with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band among many others.

Lofgren has also released his own music as a solo artist, having recently put out his album “Mountains”. The album features guest appearances from David Crosby, Ringo Starr, Neil Young and Ron Carter.

You can listen to the full interview here: