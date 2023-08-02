Police: Assisted Living Facility Bus Collides with SUV in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind.–There was a crash involving an assisted living facility shuttle bus and an SUV in Westfield Wednesday morning.

The Westfield Police Department says it happened at U.S. 31 and East 151st street. The bus is from Sanders Glen Assisted Living in Westfield. They believe the bus crashed with a 2010 Cadillac SRV SUV and it caused the bus to roll over onto its side. The SUV ended up with heavy front-end damage.

12 people were inside the shuttle bus at the time. Four of the passengers are on the bus are seriously hurt while seven others have minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated and released at the scene.

They are trying to figure out what caused the crash.