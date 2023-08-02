Pence at the State Fair: We Can’t Keep Living with Inflation and We Won’t

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence was at the Indiana State Fair on Wednesday to discuss inflation and the negative impact it is having on both Hoosiers and the rest of the country. He is campaigning to be the next President of the United States in 2024.

Pence received a warm welcome. He spoke with many of his supporters before he approached the podium.

“Mr. Pence, we’re glad to have you here. We appreciate you coming to Pioneer Village and you’re always welcome to come back,” said Gary Emsweller, superintendent of Pioneer Village.

At the Pioneer Farm Building in Pioneer Village, Pence said he has four pillars that he will rely on to cut inflation down. Those are fiscal responsibility, reforming the Federal Reserve, enhance manufacturing, and unleash American energy.

He says Indiana can be an example of how to fix all of that.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have been Governor of the great state of Indiana. It’s a state that works, a state that shows you can cut taxes, balance budgets, and grow the economy. We did it together,” said Pence.

Pence says even though Hoosiers are doing all they can to make ends meet, President Biden isn’t doing nearly enough to help them out.

“We need a change. I was in Hobart, Indiana recently and I spoke to a woman with a couple of young kids. I asked her how she’s doing with these high gas prices. She said, ‘We’re doing okay. My husband and I only have to go to the food bank twice a week now.’ Her husband has a job too. We can’t keep living like this. Two thirds of American are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Pence.

Pence says American economic policies, red tape, taxes, and logistics have made it more profitable for businesses to ship goods from overseas than to produce them domestically.

“The Pence Administration will create the conditions to bring production back to this country by removing regulatory burdens, enacting pro-growth tax policies, and ensuring access to abundant American energy. We will fight inflation by making America the best place to do business again,” said Pence.

In this speech, Pence did not talk about his former boss Donald Trump, who was indicted Tuesday on accusations that he tried to overturn the 2020 election. In an earlier statement, though, Pence did say the indictment shows anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president.

You can listen to the full speech below.