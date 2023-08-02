Pence On Trump Indictment: Trump’s Candidacy Now A “Distraction”

CARMEL, Ind. — Mike Pence is responding to the recent indictment handed down by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump.
The former vice-president and Indiana governor released a statement Tuesday, saying that anyone who “puts himself over the Constitution should never be President.”
“I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment,” Pence added. “The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions. As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter.”
The indictment accuses Trump of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
Special counsel Jack Smith says the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was fueled by lies told by former President Trump. This marks the second time the Department of Justice has indicted Trump, the first coming in the case involving his handling of classified documents.
Pence will be speaking at the Indiana State Fair today.
