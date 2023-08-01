Trump Indicted Again

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump has been indicted in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot.
Prosecutors say his efforts to overturn the 2020 election contributed to the riot. This marks the second time the Department of Justice has indicted Trump, the first occurred in the case involving his handling of classified documents.
Trump was also charged in New York in connection with hush money payments to a porn actress.
A Democratic District Attorney in Georgia has strongly hinted Trump will be indicted soon over alleged election interference.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana