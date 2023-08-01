School Bus Crashes Tuesday Morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A school bus carrying two students crashed Tuesday morning; thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.
At this time, officers think a car went over the center line near 10th Street and Country Club Road, causing a head-on crash. The driver of that car and the students on the bus were determined to be okay.
The bus driver was taken to the hospital following the crash, though he/she did not appear to be seriously injured. The hospital visit was more of a “precaution.”
