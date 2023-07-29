Storms Leave Thousands of Hoosiers Without Power

MARSHALL COUNTY, IND — AES Indiana, is restoring power to about 16,000 customers affected by storms that caused trees and power lines to come down. The state and county highway departments are working to clear roadway debris.

“Most of what hit us was just higher power winds that were knocking trees over,” said Ryan Hollopeter of the Marshall County Police Department.

The National Weather Service reported that thunderstorms that emerged in the evening were intensified by a larger complex of storms that formed overnight. Strong wind gusts, reaching 60 MPH, caused trees to fall across roadways.

Hollopeter advised residents to avoid calling 911 for power outages unless it directly impacts their use of medical equipment, such as oxygen tanks.

“Outside of the inconvenience of being out of power, they need to be in touch with their power companies to make sure they’re on the list to be repaired,” added Hollopeter.