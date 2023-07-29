Listen Live
Celebrate National Lasagna Day 2023

Published on July 29, 2023

STATEWIDE — While it may not be an *official* holiday, Saturday is National Lasagna Day.

In honor of the occasion, you might want to get a plate of the high-calorie food this weekend.  Continue reading for a list of restaurants in the Hoosier state that serve the classic, feel-good fare.

Mama Carolla’s – 1031 East 54th Street, Indianapolis

Maggiano’s Little Italy – 3550 East 86th Street, Indianapolis

Angelo’s – 305 Main Street, Evansville

The Italian House on Park – 219 Park Street, Westfield

Rocco’s Restaurant – 537 North Saint Louis Boulevard, South Bend

Zianos Italian Eatery – 5907 Covington Road, Fort Wayne

Caffé Buondí – 11529 Springmill Road Suite 250, Carmel

Piloni’s Italian Restaurant – 1733 Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute

Not looking to go out?  Click here and here to access recipes that you can try at home.

