Trooper Charged with Driving While Intoxicated

NEW ALBANY, IND — A state trooper is charged with driving while intoxicated. This week, troopers went to the residence of Senior Trooper Zachary Smith to deliver administrative paperwork. When troopers arrived, they observed Smith pull into his driveway while driving his personal vehicle.

Smith was the only occupant in the vehicle, and officers observed signs of impairment as they spoke with him in his driveway.

As a result of the investigation, Smith was arrested. He was taken to the Floyd County Jail, where he is being incarcerated.

Indiana State Police have placed Smith on administrative leave while they continue to investigate.