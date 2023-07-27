Senator Young Speaks at American Enterprise Institute Regarding CHIPS Anniversary

WASHINGTON — The senate’s passage of the “CHIPS and Science Act” is approaching its one-year anniversary. Indiana Senator Todd Young, who helped introduce the bill, recently joined the Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimando on stage at the American Enterprise Institute to talk about it’s influence over the last 12 months.

Senator Young talked about CHIPS implementation and his goal of expediting environmental permitting for new chip factories. He also championed the bill’s ability to create jobs in the private sector, and improvements in national security. Young said that this legislation has helped places like Indiana who may have been neglected in the tech sector over the years. Young highlighted a 200 Billion dollar investment into what he called, “Frontier Technologies” which includes A.I. and quantum computing.

The panel lasted for an hour, though the Senator was only on stage for the first thirty minutes.