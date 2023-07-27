Hoosier Ice Cream Shop Named One of “America’s Best”

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — One Hoosier specialty ice cream shop is about to get national attention.

Moo-Over sells plant-based ice cream and gluten-free desserts in Columbia City.

According to the business’s website, the desserts are “tailored to those who are dairy sensitive, have food allergens, or are following a healthier approach to eating.”

The unique shop will soon be featured by America’s Best Restaurants, which planned to film at the Columbia City location between 1 and 5 p.m. Thursday.

If you would like to try some of the sweet treats for yourself, head to 207 West Van Buren Street.

