Hoosier Ice Cream Shop Named One of “America’s Best”

Published on July 27, 2023

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — One Hoosier specialty ice cream shop is about to get national attention.

Moo-Over sells plant-based ice cream and gluten-free desserts in Columbia City.

According to the business’s website, the desserts are “tailored to those who are dairy sensitive, have food allergens, or are following a healthier approach to eating.”

The unique shop will soon be featured by America’s Best Restaurants, which planned to film at the Columbia City location between 1 and 5 p.m. Thursday.

If you would like to try some of the sweet treats for yourself, head to 207 West Van Buren Street.

Continue reading to see other Hoosier eateries that have been recognized by America’s Best Restaurants.

Learn more here.

