Rescue: Indianapolis Fire Department Saves Woman Trapped in Storm Drain

IFD to the rescue! In a heartwarming display of bravery and quick thinking, the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) saved a woman trapped in a stormwater drain on the east side of Indianapolis. The incident occurred when vigilant bike patrol police officers noticed a hand protruding from under a manhole cover.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the police officers spotted the woman’s hand sticking up through the manhole cover, prompting them to contact the fire department for assistance. Without hesitation, the IFD dispatched a team to the scene to assess the situation and devise a plan to extricate the woman safely.

Upon arrival, the IFD crew discovered a woman described as being in her “50s” stuck in the stormwater drain. The circumstances of how she ended up there remain unclear. Nonetheless, the priority at that moment was her rescue.

A dozen officers from the fire and police departments yanked the woman out of the small hole. They removed the manhole cover by using ropes, chains, blocks of wood and a giant clamp.

Police said the woman had entered the storm drain at another location and became disoriented.

The unusual incident occurred in Indianapolis’s East Gate neighborhood. The IFD spokesperson commended the firefighters for their exceptional response and dedication to the rescue mission.

Following the rescue, emergency medical personnel attended to the woman. She was found to be in “good” condition. She was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.