NWS: Heat Advisory in Effect Thursday and Friday

STATEWIDE — Due to extremely high temperatures, there are heat advisories from the National Weather Service for today and tomorrow. The heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees during peak afternoon hours.

Forecaster Jason Puma advises everyone to drink lots of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid going outside in the sun, and check up on relatives or neighbors who may be vulnerable to the heat.

“We’ll feel those peak hot temperatures probably between 3-6 PM,” said Puma. “It will feel pretty uncomfortable out there when we get past noon. “Looking at the next ten days, today and tomorrow look like the hottest days. Tomorrow, we’re looking for temperatures in the upper 90s, and we’ll have heat index values of 105-109 [degrees].”

According to Puma, there will be a shift in the weather pattern over the weekend. Saturday will have highs in the 90s, but temperatures will decrease to the mid-80s on Sunday.

Taking breaks in cool or shaded areas is crucial to prevent heat-related illnesses. If you notice someone exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, act immediately and move them to a cool and shady spot. Remember, heat stroke is an emergency situation, so do not hesitate to call 911 if you suspect it.