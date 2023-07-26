Listen Live
Indianapolis Airport Voted One of the Best

Published on July 26, 2023

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport

Source: PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS – Even if your travel plans have been a bit disrupted recently, you might still be pleased to know that the Indy Airport was voted one of the top domestic airports in the U.S.

The Indianapolis International Airport is ranked #2 on the Travel + Leisure Readers’ 10 Favorite Domestic Airports of 2023 list.  All airports on this list were ranked based on survey results.

Travel + Leisure readers ranked airports based the following criteria: Access, Check-In/Security, Restaurants/Bars, Shopping, and Design.

Ultimately, the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport came in at #1.  Continue reading to see the full list of airports in the top 10.

Atrium at Indianapolis International Airport, with "The Racing Capital of the World" banner

Source: (Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

Travel + Leisure Readers’ 10 Favorite Domestic Airports of 2023:

  1. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport: Manchester, New Hampshire
  2. Indianapolis International Airport: Indianapolis, Indiana
  3. Tampa International Airport: Tampa, Florida
  4. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  5. Portland International Airport: Portland, Oregon
  6. T.F. Green Airport: Warwick, Rhode Island
  7. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport: Savannah, Georgia
  8. Palm Beach International Airport: West Palm Beach, Florida
  9. Salt Lake City International Airport: Salt Lake City, Utah
  10. Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport: Jackson, Mississippi

And, this is not the first time the IAA has been recognized as a successful airport.  It has also been named the Best Airport in North America by Airports Council International, and the Best Airport in America by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

A photo of a traveler looking at a plane that's taking off

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/anyaberkut)

