Indianapolis Airport Voted One of the Best

INDIANAPOLIS – Even if your travel plans have been a bit disrupted recently, you might still be pleased to know that the Indy Airport was voted one of the top domestic airports in the U.S.

The Indianapolis International Airport is ranked #2 on the Travel + Leisure Readers’ 10 Favorite Domestic Airports of 2023 list. All airports on this list were ranked based on survey results.

Travel + Leisure readers ranked airports based the following criteria: Access, Check-In/Security, Restaurants/Bars, Shopping, and Design.

Ultimately, the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport came in at #1. Continue reading to see the full list of airports in the top 10.

Travel + Leisure Readers’ 10 Favorite Domestic Airports of 2023:

And, this is not the first time the IAA has been recognized as a successful airport. It has also been named the Best Airport in North America by Airports Council International, and the Best Airport in America by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

