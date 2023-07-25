Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–American comedian, actor, and screenwriter Dave Chappelle will perform in Indianapolis later this year as part of his “Dave Chapelle Live” tour.

His show in Indianapolis will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday September 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday July 27 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off in New York City on Tuesday, August 22.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show.

Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”. Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones” (2020) and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021).

Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020.