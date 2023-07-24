Columbus Woman Accused of Stabbing and Pepper Spraying Boyfriend

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A woman from Columbus accused of stabbing and pepper spraying her boyfriend was taken into custody Sunday night, say police.

Bartholomew County Deputies responded to Shellbark Court on a report of a stabbing just before midnight.

The were told by a man at the scene that his girlfriend, Marie Hamilton, came at him with a knife and stabbed him in the leg. He also told deputies that she pepper-sprayed him.

Hamilton was hiding out in a home at the scene and did not talk to police until a family member showed up. The family member told officers that he told Hamilton not to come outside until he showed up. Hamilton then left the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers say Hamilton refused to speak to police about the incident. She faces charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with moderate injury and domestic battery.

Medics checked on the boyfriend at the scene and he was released.