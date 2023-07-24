NWS: Expect Heat and Scattered Storms This Week Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures will warm up as the week goes on across Indiana.

“The hottest days this week will be probably Thursday and Friday. It looks to be in the mid-90s on those days. Then we will also see heat indexes reaching around 100, so get ready,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The heat index is an index that combines air temperature and relative humidity, in shaded areas, to posit a human-perceived equivalent temperature. The result is also known as the “felt air temperature,” “apparent temperature,” “real feel” or “feels like.”

“We recommend you don’t do anything super strenuous during peak hot times of the afternoon. Swimming is also a good activity to keep your body cool. Check up on those who are particularly susceptible and that would include the elderly, children, or anybody who just doesn’t have access to air conditioning,” said Puma.

Puma says there are isolated chances for storms and severe weather this week. The day he’s most concerned about is Wednesday.

“If we do have severe weather, Wednesday is the day we need to be watching closely. The main threats to watch out for that day would be damaging straight line winds, large hail, and lightning,” said Puma.

He says it’s also likely not going to cool down again until next early next week.