No Serious Injuries After Day Care Van Crash

INDIANAPOLIS – 13 kids between the ages of 10 months and 9-year-old were involved in a crash Friday afternoon on the east side.

The crash happened just after 3p.m. at the intersection of Washington Pointe Drive and Washington Street.

A white Ford van with the Bright Minds Academy in Cumberland was driving west on Washington street dropping of kids when the wreck happened. Someone driving a gray Chevy traverse was trying to turn left into a parking lot causing the crash.

All 13 kids, two women in the van and the man driving the other car were sent to the hospital. There were no serious injuries.

IMPD is investigating the wreck. Everyone had their seatbelt on.