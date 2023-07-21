STATEWIDE–There has been rain, but the drought remains in Indiana.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows portions of the state being less affected by drought than they were in June, but that doesn’t mean it’s over.

“When we get into southern Indiana and along the Ohio River, they look like they are in the best shape out of everyone else. They’ve had more rain than in areas further north,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Bowers says a good portion of central Indiana is either abnormally dry or in the moderate drought category.

“There’s also some areas that are in severe drought, especially in the northwest quadrant of the state. The good news is no one is in the exceptional or extreme categories,” said Bowers.

May of 2023 was the 14th driest month on record in Indiana since 1895.

2.1 million Hoosiers are still living in drought conditions, but that is a 34% decrease from last week.

The U.S. Drought Monitor uses four categories of drought, from D1 (moderate drought)—to D4 (exceptional drought). If an area of land is under the category D0, that means it’s abnormally dry.