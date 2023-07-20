Severe Storms Possible Across Indiana on Thursday, Followed by Less Humidity

STATEWIDE–Severe weather is possible all across Indiana Thursday, but it’s also supposed to become less humid later.

Nearly the entire state is under a “slight risk” for severe storms. That means that scattered severe storms are possible but typically are short-lived and not widespread.

Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the timeline for severe storms is between 2 pm and 8 pm Thursday.

“After 8 or maybe 9 o’clock, they should push eastward and be clear of the area. These storms might be intense enough to produce some strong winds, if not damaging winds. They also could produce some hail, so we’ll have to watch for that,” said Bowers.

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either.

“You can never totally rule it out, but it doesn’t look like we quite have the wind shear coming together the way we did on March 31st or June 25th,” said Bowers. He’s referencing more than 20 tornadoes that hit Indiana in March and several other tornadoes that arrived in late June.

Once Friday comes around, Bowers says he has some good news about the weather.

“Friday looks like we will struggle to reach 80 degrees. We’ll take a few degrees off the temperature and the humidity will drop. So it will be pretty pleasant across Indiana on Friday,” said Bowers.

Bowers says some portions of Indiana could get rain again on Sunday, but there shouldn’t be widespread storms or severe weather.

You can listen to the full interview with Bowers below.