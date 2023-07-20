104 Year Old Man Thanks His Two Friends “Jim Beam & Jack Daniels” For His Longevity

Trump indictments, IRS whistleblowers, cocaine in the White House… the news cycle has seemed non-stop with bad, frustrating, and/or disappointing news. In order to take a break from the madness, we thought it was time to pause the noise and appreciate something good in the world.

A man is marking his 104th birthday with a shoutout to his two friends, Jim Beam and Jack Daniels.

Arthur Walters, Jr. was smiling ear to ear while discussing his long healthy life with his local news station in Washington. When the interviewer asked what the secret was to longevity, Walters did not disappoint.

“People always ask, ‘What do you attribute it [living this long] to?’ And I always say I have two good friends: Jim Beam and Jack Daniels.”

Now THAT is an answer!

In other words of wisdom, he also encouraged the younger generation. He said that you have to work for what you want and to not be afraid to fail. If you fall, “get back up and get on it.”

Walters enlisted in the Air Force in his early twenties.

The next time you find a Jack Daniels or Jim Beam in hand, be sure to give Arthur a cheers!