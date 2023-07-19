NWS: Storms Could Be Strong to Severe in Indiana on Thursday

STATEWIDE--There is a chance for storms across Indiana on Thursday. They could come in two waves.

“The timeline looks like it could be in the early morning or pre-dawn hours. There could be at least some lightning and thunder with it and that appears to be the first wave. Then there could be a break and it looks like the storms could get more intense in the afternoon,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Bowers says the main threats to watch out for are damaging winds and hail.

“That’s pretty common in the summer time. When we get severe weather this time of year, normally the damaging winds are our first concern. The hail could be marginally severe, but it doesn’t look like we’ll have a lot of severe damage from hail to cars and other property,” said Bowers.

After Thursday, Bowers says it will begin to feel less humid across Indiana even though the temperatures will still be in the 80s.

“It’s not going to be a substantial change, but it will be just enough that when you take a few degrees off the temperature, dew point, and the humidity comes down a little bit, it will be noticeable by the time we get to Friday,” said Bowers.

Bowers says the air quality is better now than it was earlier in the week.

You can listen to the full interview with Randy Bowers below.