Todd Rokita’s Office Sues Indianapolis Apartment Complex

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a civil lawsuit against the owners and property managers of Willow Brook Apartments in Indianapolis.

Rokita says they have failed to respond to residents’ maintenance calls, creating awful living conditions, and improperly billing tenants.

“I don’t know what these guys think, that they can just pee on the people of Indiana or what,” said Rokita in an interview with WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel. “It’s just disgusting how they leave these tenants that have paid good rent.”

The lawsuit claims that the defendants’ conduct violates Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and the Home Loan Practices Act. Rokita hopes the owners and property managers will be forced to make good on their promises to tenants.

The complex, off East 52nd Street on the north side of Indianapolis, includes 48 townhomes.